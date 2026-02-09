‘Done with music being a machine’: Why Arijit Singh rejected Aamir Khan’s plea to stay in Bollywood playback

As Arijit Singh announced his retirement, the news sent shockwaves across the music fraternity. However, fans soon found relief in the clarification that the singer has only stepped away from playback singing and not music altogether. In a post on his private X (formerly Twitter) account, Arijit revealed that he now wishes to dedicate his time to creating classical music—a revelation that instantly excited his followers. Not long after, Arijit surprised fans with a special collaboration with Anoushka Shankar. The singer performed at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, where he explored Indian classical music on stage, later admitting that he felt “nervous” during the performance.

‘Arijit Singh is done with music being a machine’

Since Arijit’s retirement announcement, several industry insiders have shared their reactions and speculated on the reasons behind his decision. Music producer and entrepreneur Meghdut Roy Chowdhury recently offered his perspective.

Sharing a photo with Arijit from the singer’s Kolkata concert, Meghdut wrote, “Met Arijit Singh backstage tonight before his surprise performance with Anoushka Shankar, and I think I realised why he has chosen to stop playback singing and perhaps return to his classical roots.”

He added, “He wasn’t in a bubble of fame. He walked in quietly, greeted Pt. Bikram Ghosh with deep humility touching his feet in true guru-shishya parampara and spoke like someone who is still learning every day. There was no ego, just complete devotion to his craft.” Describing the performance, Meghdut noted, “On stage, he sang Maya Bhara Rati, composed by Pt. Ravi Shankar, with Anoushka. No big screens, no fireworks, just him, his guitar, and an audience glued to every note.”

Reflecting on Arijit’s decision, he wrote, “Maybe that’s why he’s stepped away from playback and the whims of labels. He’s not done with music. He’s done with music being a machine. He’s choosing art over algorithms, heart over hustle.” He concluded by saying, “He lives between worlds—sometimes riding a scooty back home in Jiaganj like any ordinary person, yet carrying something that makes millions feel seen. That’s the real Arijit.”

Arijit Singh officially announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, clarifying that he would honour all commitments signed prior to the announcement. This includes Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan. Sharing an Instagram post from Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir Khan expressed gratitude to the singer, writing, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”

Aamir Khan says he tried to convince Arijit to not quit playback

The post featured a picture of Arijit and Aamir deep in conversation, accompanied by the text: “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical.”

Aamir Khan also made headlines for meeting Arijit Singh in West Bengal. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor-producer clarified the purpose of his visit. “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. Though I did try my best to make him reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” Aamir said.

Elaborating on Arijit’s contribution to Ek Din, he added, “I was there for his rendering of the songs. Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. The film has five songs, and he sings all of them. He has absolutely nailed them. Such a talent—and such a lovely person. It’s sad for films and for all of us who are his fans.”

Arijit Singh confirms collaboration with Amaal Mallik

Amid this growing excitement, Arijit gave fans yet another reason to look forward to his future work. He confirmed an upcoming collaboration with composer Amaal Mallik, best known for songs like Jab Tak, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, and several chart-topping romantic tracks.

A screenshot from Arijit’s private X account, WhoamI, has since gone viral. Responding to a fan who asked, “Can we still see the magic of Arijit + Mithoon, Arijit + Mohit Suri, Arijit + Amaal in this life?”, the singer replied, “Ya but without films.”

Similarly, when another fan requested, “Do a song with Amaal soon,” Arijit confirmed with a simple yet assuring response: “Happening.”

Following this confirmation, Amaal Malik’s name began trending on X, with fans celebrating the duo’s return. Arijit and Amaal have previously delivered popular tracks such as Sooraj Dooba Hain, Soch Na Sake, Roke Na Ruke Naina, and Salamat.

Independent musicians back Arijit

Earlier, independent artistes like Lucky Ali and Palash Sen had also backed Arijit’s retirement decision, hinting at the pressures within Bollywood. Palash once remarked, “Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part.”

Lucky Ali, who distanced himself from Bollywood years ago, had similarly cited the industry’s “toxicity” as a reason for stepping away.