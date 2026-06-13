Why Anju Mahendru never married after her epic romance with Rajesh Khanna

Anju Mahendru and Rajesh Khanna’s love story remains one of Bollywood’s most fascinating romances—filled with ambition, stardom, passion, heartbreak, and a dramatic ending worthy of a film script. Decades after their separation, Anju has remained single by choice, and in an old video reshared by Suhana Safar, she shared that she had no interest in marrying for companionship.

Anju opened up about her life and said, “I live alone. I spent most of my life living with my mother, and she passed away. After that, life changed. My sister and her husband live elsewhere but keep visiting me. I don’t feel lonely.” When asked about marriage, Anju laughed and said, “Many people have suggested that I get married for companionship. My answer is always, ‘Are you crazy?’ Marrying at this age means marrying someone older or around my age. What will we talk about—medicines and blood pressure levels? I don’t want all that. I am happy the way I am. I have no time to feel lonely. There is so much happening in the world, and I keep myself occupied.”

The love story that captivated Bollywood

Long before Rajesh Khanna became India’s first superstar, he was in a deeply committed relationship with Anju Mahendru. The two reportedly met through theatre and soon fell in love. While Rajesh won a talent hunt that landed him his first film break, Anju had already begun modelling at the age of 13. As Rajesh’s fame skyrocketed, Anju continued pursuing her own acting career through smaller roles. The couple lived together between 1966 and 1972. During Rajesh’s peak years, Anju played a significant role in managing his household and social life. After he purchased his iconic bungalow Aashirwad, she became the force behind many of its lavish parties and celebrity gatherings. However, success also brought strain to their relationship.

Possessiveness and growing tensions

Over time, Rajesh reportedly became increasingly possessive about Anju and uncomfortable with her acting career. In a 1973 interview with Stardust, Anju said, “Rajesh was quite insecure and possessive about me. He thought he could control my life. He became very suspicious and would frequently call my house to check on my whereabouts. He wanted me to stay home and wait for him.”

Anju Mahendroo shared a photo in Rajesh Khanna’s memory. (Photo: Anju Mahendroo/Twitter) Anju Mahendroo shared a photo in Rajesh Khanna’s memory. (Photo: Anju Mahendroo/Twitter)

In another interview with SCREEN, she described the contradictions in his personality. “Basically, he was a very orthodox man, yet somehow he was always attracted to ultra-modern girls. If I wore a skirt, he would ask why I wasn’t wearing a saree. If I wore a saree, he would ask why I was trying to look like a traditional Indian woman.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh’s home had become the centre of Bollywood’s social circuit, with parties stretching into the early hours of the morning. Actor Mumtaz once recalled to Rediff that Anju would often spend entire nights hosting guests, serving food and drinks until 3 am while some of the industry’s biggest names surrounded Rajesh. According to accounts published over the years, Anju eventually grew tired of the endless gatherings and the responsibility of managing them.

Fame, failures and emotional distance

As Rajesh’s films began facing box-office setbacks, tensions between the couple reportedly intensified. Anju told Stardust that Rajesh became moody, short-tempered and emotionally demanding during this period. “He wanted me to pay attention to him all the time and keep pampering him, but that wasn’t possible for me,” she said.

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Rajesh, meanwhile, felt abandoned during one of the most difficult phases of his career. “I admit I became difficult to live with after my films started failing. At that time, I wanted Anju beside me. I expected her support, but she was never around when I needed her the most,” he told Stardust.

He also complained that he was always the one making an effort in the relationship.

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Enter Dimple Kapadia

The turning point came in 1971 when Rajesh proposed marriage to Anju. She reportedly declined, wanting to focus on her career. Around the same time, industry buzz around a young newcomer named Dimple Kapadia began growing. Rajesh, who knew Dimple’s family, was immediately drawn to her.

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Soon, rumours of a romance between Rajesh and Dimple started making headlines, causing friction between him and Anju. One incident became particularly infamous. Rajesh hosted a lavish party at Aashirwad and put Anju in charge of the guest list. While she invited most of the film industry, the Kapadias were left out. Rajesh reportedly called Dimple personally to apologise and invite her.

Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru. (Photo: Express Archives) Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru. (Photo: Express Archives)

At the party, tensions reportedly boiled over between Anju and Dimple. Recalling the incident to Stardust, Anju said, “She sarcastically asked if she could come in. I lost my temper and replied, ‘If you’re invited, then sure. If not, please go back.'”

Rajesh was furious. “Anju deliberately didn’t invite the Kapadias. They were my guests. This wasn’t the first time she had behaved this way with people close to me,” he reportedly said later.

The dramatic end

Journalist Rauf Ahmed later claimed that after the party, Rajesh went directly to Dimple’s house, proposed to her and left for Khandala with her. When Anju learned about it, she reportedly rushed to Khandala but was unable to meet him.

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By the time Rajesh returned, the relationship had effectively ended. According to Rauf, Anju had sent a message through his driver asking him not to contact her again and returned many of his belongings. Their seven-year relationship was over. In 1973, Rajesh married Dimple Kapadia, ending one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances.

A friendship that outlived the romance

For nearly 17 years after their breakup, Anju and Rajesh reportedly did not speak to each other. However, they eventually reconnected in the late 1980s. Despite never marrying, Anju remained an important presence in Rajesh’s life. She often accompanied him during medical visits, looked after him during periods of illness, and stood by his side during his final years.

She was also present during his last rites and supported Dimple Kapadia through the difficult period following his death. Even today, Anju frequently remembers Rajesh Khanna on social media, sharing old photographs and heartfelt tributes, often signing off with the words: “Miss you, Kakaji.”