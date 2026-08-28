Why Akshay Kumar chose to play villain opposite Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan: ‘A huge relief’

Akshay Kumar is set to take a sharp turn away from his familiar screen image with Priyadarshan’s upcoming Haiwaan. The actor will play a villain opposite Saif Ali Khan, marking a reunion between the two actors after years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay spoke about playing an outright negative character, reuniting with Saif, his admiration for Priyadarshan and why he remains open to multi-starrers.

Akshay Kumar says playing a villain was a ‘huge relief’

Akshay, who has often played the hero in his films, said he has always found villains more interesting to portray.

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“To be honest, it was a huge relief. I find playing villains so fascinating, I always have. I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than heroes do. Heroes most of the time have to be perfect, they can only be good, do good and come across as influential role models. Me, I like to be challenged. Easy is nice, but it’s also boring sometimes,” Akshay told Hindustan Times.