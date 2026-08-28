Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Why Akshay Kumar chose to play villain opposite Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan: ‘A huge relief’
Akshay Kumar says playing a villain in Haiwaan was a “huge relief” as he reunites with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller.
Akshay Kumar is set to take a sharp turn away from his familiar screen image with Priyadarshan’s upcoming Haiwaan. The actor will play a villain opposite Saif Ali Khan, marking a reunion between the two actors after years.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay spoke about playing an outright negative character, reuniting with Saif, his admiration for Priyadarshan and why he remains open to multi-starrers.
Akshay Kumar says playing a villain was a ‘huge relief’
Akshay, who has often played the hero in his films, said he has always found villains more interesting to portray.
“To be honest, it was a huge relief. I find playing villains so fascinating, I always have. I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than heroes do. Heroes most of the time have to be perfect, they can only be good, do good and come across as influential role models. Me, I like to be challenged. Easy is nice, but it’s also boring sometimes,” Akshay told Hindustan Times.
The actor also credited his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan with renewing his enthusiasm for work. “Shooting with Priyadarshan for the last two years has given me so much newfound love for my work. He is like medicine for the working side of my soul,” he said.
‘Saif is the hero, I’m the villain’
Haiwaan brings Akshay and Saif Ali Khan together in a very different on-screen equation. Having previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and Keemat, the two will now find themselves on opposite sides.
“Saif is the hero, I’m the villain, so instead of trying to help each other get out of trouble, we’re trying to create as much trouble for each other as possible!” Akshay said.
He added that their familiarity with each other helped them push one another during scenes, saying Priyadarshan had used that equation “in a very different way this time.”
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne ‘overwhelmed’ as son Hrehaan makes musical debut; Saba is ‘proud’
‘I find Priyadarshan a filmmaking genius’
While Akshay and Priyadarshan are widely associated with comedies, Haiwaan explores a much darker space. Akshay said he never worried that the change in genre would throw audiences off.
“I find Priyadarshan a filmmaking genius. He is a very rare director who can wear more than one hat. He has a talent in the dark side of the lens too. We are all witness to that in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” Akshay said.
Why Akshay Kumar was drawn to Haiwaan
Akshay’s involvement in Haiwaan began during a conversation with Priyadarshan while they were working on Bhooth Bangla.
“I was the one who coaxed him into telling me more about the story, and that conversation eventually led to me being part of the film,” he said.
What appealed to Akshay most was the chance to make audiences see him differently.
“They’ve spent so many years watching me as the good guy, so this time, hopefully, they’ll find themselves wondering what I’m going to do next,” he added.
‘There is no need to have insecurities’
Akshay also spoke about his comfort with multi-starrers and two-hero films, saying he does not see sharing screen space with other actors as a source of insecurity.
“I love making multi-starrers, always have. There is no need to have insecurities, the more the merrier. Unless one wants to be a stand-up comedian, of course,” he said.
He added, “I feel sharing space with fellow heroes and character artists is what makes a scene complete. I don’t enjoy being funny on my own as much. It’s why I love a Garam Masala, a Housefull, a Welcome movie — it takes a village to make an audience laugh.”
Speaking about working with Saif again, Akshay said, “For me, I get to work every day with my dear old friend Saif. I would choose that opportunity over a solo hero film any day.”
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal, Samuthirakani and Anusree in key roles. The film marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion on screen after Tashan in 2008. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05