Why Ajay Devgn constantly changes his phone number: ‘I hate talking on the phone’

Ajay Devgn is not just a difficult man to catch in his cop or gangster films, he’s the same in real life too. We know that Ajay barely attends Bollywood events and sticks around more often with his family and close friends. So, reaching out to the star gets tad difficult for many, especially media.

One reason for Ajay Devgn‘s persona is due to the fact that he likes to keep away from phone. And unlike other actors like Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, who’ve kept the same phone number for years, Ajay frequently changes his contact to ensure he becomes difficult to catch.

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Rediff.com quoted Ajay as saying, “I hate talking on the phone. In fact I don’t like to speak unless necessary.” So, this puts him in the bracket with others like Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra who often change their telephone numbers.

Ajay might have played intense characters on screen, he’s quite a prankster off the camera. Ajay’s prankster side isn’t unknown in Bollywood and tales of how he left his co-stars and crew members at the receiving end are often talked about.

According to Rediff.com, he once brought late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh to “tears” due to his innumerable pranks on the sets of Raincoat.

Ajay Devgn, who recently turned 53, will next be seen in Runway 34.