Why Aamir Khan changed his mind about getting married at 60, reveals friend

When Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner in March 2025, he had laughed off the idea of getting married again. Asked if wedding bells were on the cards, the actor had said, “See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Now getting married at 60 probably wouldn’t suit me. But let’s see.”

More than a year later, however, Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home. Now, the actor’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has shared why he believes Aamir eventually changed his mind.

Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin said Aamir’s earlier remarks may simply have reflected where the relationship stood at the time.

“This is my personal opinion, but I think sometimes you wish for something without saying it out loud.”

He added that Aamir would never have spoken publicly about marriage before discussing it with Gauri.

“At that point, how could Aamir have answered that question? Maybe he hadn’t even proposed to Gauri yet. Aamir is extremely sensitive to other people’s feelings and would never make such an announcement without first speaking to the person involved.”

According to Amin, Aamir has always been mindful of other people’s emotions.

“He never takes anyone for granted.”

Story continues below this ad

To explain what he meant, Amin recalled an incident from his own directorial debut, Koi Jaane Na, in which Aamir made a special appearance.

“When he agreed to act in my film Koi Jaane Na, he called me and asked, ‘Amin, do you mind if I do a role in your film?'”

Amin said he was stunned by the question.

“I told him, ‘If I had been driving when you asked me that, I would have had an accident! How can you even ask me? It would change the course of my life.’ He simply said, ‘I didn’t want to overstep.'”

Amin added that Aamir even invited him and his wife, Charlotte, home to discuss the role before signing on.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on ‘love jihad’ claims: ‘Gauri not even Hindu; Kiran, Reena didn’t convert’

Gauri’s son was also a priority

Amin also described Gauri as “an angel” and said one conversation with her helped him understand why the couple may have waited before deciding to marry.

“She is a very mature and thoughtful person.”

He recalled Gauri telling him: “I have a son who needs my attention and love. I have to make sure I find the right balance in this new phase of my life.”

According to Amin, those words answered why Aamir had not committed to marriage publicly earlier.

Story continues below this ad

“That was such a responsible thing to say. She was thinking not only about herself, but also about her son and how this new relationship would affect him.”

He added, “That also answers the earlier question. How could Aamir have spoken about marriage publicly before having those conversations with a mother, whose first priority is her young son?”

Aamir knew Gauri was ‘the one’

Amin also revealed that Aamir had introduced Gauri to his closest friends nearly a year before the wedding. According to him, the actor became emotional while sharing the news.

“About a year ago, Aamir invited a few of us to his home and said, ‘I want to talk to you about something.’ Gauri wasn’t there that day. He told us there was someone special in his life. Aamir is a very emotional person, and I remember he had tears of joy in his eyes.”

Story continues below this ad

Amin recalled Aamir telling his friends: “I think I’ve found my magic.”

He added that Aamir also spoke about Gauri’s five-year-old son, Quinn, with great affection.

“He also told us about Quinn, Gauri’s son, and spoke about him with immense affection and respect.”

Aamir and Gauri’s relationship

Aamir introduced Gauri as his partner ahead of his 60th birthday in March 2025, revealing they had been in a relationship for around 18 months after reconnecting years after first meeting. He had also said Gauri brought him “peace” and that they felt secure enough in their relationship to make it public.

Story continues below this ad

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Aamir’s Mumbai home on July 5, 2026, attended by close family members and friends.

Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the former couple welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. Gauri has a son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.