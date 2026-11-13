‘I’m not prepared for this’: Why a Ravana-Jatayu clip delayed Anupam Kher’s Ramayana dubbing

Ramayana: Part 1, which released in theatres on November 5, has been attracting audiences with its larger-than-life visuals and elaborate action sequences. One sequence that has particularly caught viewers’ attention is the battle between Raavana and Jatayu, which showcases his attempt to rescue Sita from Raavana. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari‘s ambitious adaptation of the epic. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anupam opened up about preparing for the character and revealed that he needed more time to dub for the emotionally charged sequence. He also recalled the speculation about Amitabh Bachchan voicing Jatayu.

“Sometime last year, in April or May, Namit Malhotra spoke to me about the opportunity to voice Jatayu. I was curious because there had been rumours of Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan doing it earlier. I have read the Ramayana, and I’ve performed as one character or another during the plays in my childhood. So I went to see what they had made. They showed me a nine-minute clip of what the film was about, and I was blown away,” said Anupam Kher.

The actor revealed that he was initially supposed to begin dubbing on the same day he watched the particular clip. However, seeing the Ravana-Jatayu battle, he changed his plans. “I was supposed to dub the same day. But then they showed me the Jatayu battle sequence with Ravana. Watching it, I was quite taken aback and I said, ‘I’m not prepared for this.’ So I came back the next day,” he recalled.

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The 71-year-old actor further explained that while he would usually not take more than 20 minutes to dub a sequence in a regular film, Jatayu’s 10-12 lines required a different approach. He needed time to understand the character’s emotions, particularly during the final emotional scene between Jatayu and Lord Rama.

Also Read: After questioning Sai Pallavi as Sita, OG Dipika Chikhlia says she predicted Ramayana’s success

Nitesh Tiwari reveals Ravana-Jatayu battle took six and a half years to create

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently, in an interaction with Suma, revealed that the Ravana-Jatayu battle took six and a half years to complete, from the initial briefing to the final version. The filmmaker also revealed that the design of Ravana’s Pushpak Vimaan took nearly two years to finalise. The team toyed with around 40-50 designs before settling on the final version. Since the fight sequence had initially been choreographed around an earlier design of the Pushpak Vimaan, the changes led to reworking of several portions in the battle sequence.

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Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part adaptation is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Part 2 is scheduled for a 2028 release.