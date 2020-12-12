Who was Arya Banerjee?

Arya Banerjee was 33. (Photo: Arya Banerjee/Facebook)

Actor Arya Banerjee was found dead at her residence in Kolkata on Friday. She was 33.

Born to late sitarist Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, Arya gained prominence for essaying the role of adult star Shakeela in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. She also featured in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

According to The Telegraph report, Arya also had a masters degree in classical music. Before she stepped into the acting profession, she worked as a model. She also attended a three-month acting course in Anupam Kher’s acting school.

Arya Banerjee (right) photographed here with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture. (Photo: Bidita Bag/Twitter) Arya Banerjee (right) photographed here with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture. (Photo: Bidita Bag/Twitter)

Actor Bidita Bag described Arya as, “A very talented girl…who used to sing and dance like a rock-star. She amazed us with her acting and dancing stint in films like LSD, Dirty picture.”

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal shared on Facebook that Arya was an avid fan of the movies and they often watched films by Woody Allen, Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak and the likes.

