Who is Thugs of Hindostan actor Lloyd Owen?

Lloyd Owen plays John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan. Lloyd Owen plays John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan.

Thugs of Hindostan released its third character poster on Thursday. The villain of the film John Clive is being played by British actor Lloyd Owen. After introducing Amitabh Bachchan’s Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Zafira, Yash Raj Films introduced the character Clive Owen as “cruel and merciless” in their tweet.

But who is British actor Lloyd Owen?

Lloyd Owen, who plays the villain in the film, is a British actor and Thugs of Hindostan will mark his debut in Hindi films.

Lloyd has done immense work in theater and television. He has also worked in a few films in the West. Among his television appearances, he is widely known for playing Indiana Jones’ father in the television series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles during the early 90s. He has also worked in the popular British sitcom series Coupling. Lloyd had a pivotal role in the British TV series Monarch of the Glen. He was also seen in the American TV series The Originals.

Lloyd Owen, 52, grew up in London and has done a lot of theater work in Britain.

Also Read | Thugs of Hindostan: British actor Lloyd Owen plays villain John Clive in the epic drama

Lloyd has also worked in a few films. He was seen in the 2006 film Miss Potter, the biopic of children’s author Beatrix Potter. In the film, he played the character of William Heelis, the love interest of Beatrix.

Lloyd also featured in the 2011 American-Canadian film Apollo 18. The film was a found footage horror film based on the premise that the cancelled Apollo 18 mission landed on the moon but never returned to Earth. He played Commander Nathan Walker in the film.

Lloyd Owen plays John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan which is based on the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug written by Philip Meadows Taylor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd