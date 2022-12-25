Who is Sheezan Khan, actor arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case?

Television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday (December 24). In a recent development, her co-star and and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested on December 25 on the charge of suicide abetment.

Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, filed the complaint and a case has been registered at the Valiv police station under section 306 of the IPC. According to the FIR filed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago and due to this, Tunisha was reportedly under stress.

Sheezan played the lead role in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He is best known for the role of young Akbar in the television show Jodha Akbar. Khan has also appeared in shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar 2 and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. In 2020, he was seen in Nazar 2 and despite good reviews and ratings, the show went off-air due to the pandemic.

The 28-year-old actor has two elder sisters– Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, who are also television actors. He has appeared in several Hindi language television shows.

Shezaan is active on Instagram and the actor often shared photos with Tunisha from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. His latest post with Tunisha is dated a week ago as he wrote in the caption, “Don’t Look Back!!”

The actor, who also loves to sing, often sang for Tunisha and in one of the posts, he is seen singing while playing guitar and Tunisha is also seen in the video. He wrote in the caption, “Some Make up Room sessions with @_tunisha.sharma_ ♥️”

According to reports, Sheezan was earlier dating Kundali Bhagya fame actor Mrinal Singh.

Tunisha Sharma was born in Chandigarh, and besides appearing in multiple TV shows, she had featured in Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor as a young Katrina Kaif.