Indian billiards player Pankaj Advani tied the knot with Saniya Shadadpuri on Wednesday. The world champion has time and again shared clicks of himself and Saniya on social media, leaving his followers curious to know more about his better-half.

Here’s everything to know about Saniya Shadadpuri.

Who is Saniya Shadadpuri?

Saniya Shadadpuri is a hair and make-up artist based out of Mumbai.

Saniya Shadadpuri’s background and education

Saniya has been interested in fashion and hair-styling since the age of 15. She did her graduation in make-up from Los Angeles based Makeup Designory (MUD). Saniya also did an advanced course from London at the Delamar Institute.

Saniya Shadadpuri’s professional life

Saniya Shadadpuri has been in the business for almost a decade now. She started as an intern hairstylist and then worked at B-BLUNT. She says, “I work on giving all of my clients a very natural and a glam look, where they feel confident and comfortable.”

Saniya Shadadpuri’s Bollywood projects

Saniya worked on the hair and make-up for films like Shuddh Desi Romance (Vaani Kapoor), Daawat-e-Ishq (Parineeti Chopra), Rustom (Esha Gupta), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Sonnalli Seygall, Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Sharma), Wedding Pullav (Anushka Ranjan) and Commando 2 (Esha Gupta).

Saniya Shadadpuri’s clients

Apart from movies, Saniya Shadadpuri has worked with actors like Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh, Mira Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sana Khaan, Harshita Gaur, Sahher Bambba, Karshma Tanna, Akansha Ranjan and Amy Jackson.

Pankaj Advani on Thursday shared clicks from his wedding ceremony which was held at Gurudwara Dhan Pothar in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Along with a photo, Advani wrote, “6th January 2021 – The birth date of our union. A celebration of a new journey we take together. A representation of the love we share for one another. A manifestation of the deep longing we have to be close to each other. An amalgamation of two souls meant to last forever.”

He captioned another picture, ‘What a magical day this has been, wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing team that pulled it off together in these uncertain times! A big shout out to the entire team.”