Who is Samreen Kaur? Meet actor-model who is dating cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Weeks after fuelling dating rumours, Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has officially introduced Samreen Kaur as ‘my person’ on Instagram. The cricketer put an end to weeks of dating speculation by making his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official.

The cricketer shared two loved-up pictures confirming what fans had long suspected, and the post went viral in no time. The post now has more than 2.2 million likes, along with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and fellow cricketers.

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See Arshdeep Singh’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, Samreen Kaur hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She first stepped into the spotlight as a finalist representing the state at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant before pursuing a career in modelling and acting. She later completed her B.Com (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune.

Samreen Kaur hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Samreen Kaur hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Samreen made her acting debut with Kabir Khan’s 83 and later appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and featured in the film Sardaar Ji 2. She has also featured in Punjabi projects and gained immense popularity through music videos with artists including Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar, making her a familiar face among young audiences.

Samreen Kaur is an actor and model. Samreen Kaur is an actor and model.

Apart from films, Samreen has built a massive social media presence, where she regularly shares fashion, travel and lifestyle content. Her popularity has continued to grow over the years, making her one of the emerging faces in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

Samreen’s past relationship rumours

Before her relationship with Arshdeep Singh became official, Samreen Kaur was also rumoured to be dating popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, both had dismissed the speculation, clarifying that they were close friends and not romantically involved. In a later interaction, Samreen revealed that their bond had changed over time due to personal reasons, while emphasising that they continued to have mutual respect.

Samreen Kaur was earlier rumoured to be dating popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Samreen Kaur was earlier rumoured to be dating popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh’s dating rumours

Rumours about Samreen and Arshdeep’s relationship first surfaced during the IPL 2026 season, when she was spotted cheering for the Punjab Kings pacer and the duo was seen together on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

While both remained silent initially, Arshdeep’s latest Instagram post has now officially confirmed their relationship.