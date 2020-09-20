Who is Payal Ghosh?

Payal Ghosh debuted in Hindi cinema with 2017's Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. (Photo: Payal Ghosh/Instagram)

Payal Ghosh is a model-turned-actor who was born on November 13, 1989 in Kolkata. She did Political Science Honours from the Scottish Church College, Kolkata.

Payal debuted in Hindi cinema with 2017’s Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, a romantic comedy film which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, and Prem Chopra.

The film was directed by Sanjay Chhel. Payal played the role of the daughter of Paresh Rawal’s character.

Her first job in show business was a brief appearance in Sean Bean starrer TV movie Sharpe’s Peril. She landed the role when she accompanied a friend to the audition. Her role was that of a village girl and a daughter of a Bengali freedom fighter.

She then went on to feature in Telugu and Kannada movies like Prayanam, Varshadhaare and Mr Rascal, before her Bollywood debut.

