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Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Ranveer Singh’s mother in Dhurandhar 2 has a surprising connection to Border 2 and Deepika Padukone
Despite limited screen time, Madhurjeet Sarghi's performance has caught the attention of fans in Dhurandhar 2. But who is Madhurjeet? Let's find out.
Though Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar had Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film gave ample space to other characters played by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal to make an impact and be an essential part of the story, in some scenes even overshadowing the lead actor. Dhurandhar 2 is no different — here too, all the key characters play a crucial role in driving the narrative.
One character that particularly stood out in the sequel was Ranveer Singh’s on-screen mother, played by Madhurjeet Sarghi. Despite limited screen time, her performance has caught the attention of fans. But who is Madhurjeet, who is winning praise for her impactful role? Let’s find out:
Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi?
As per a report in India TV, Madhurjeet Sarghi was born into a family connected to the world of cinema, as her father Harjeet Singh is a PhD scholar and a Punjabi filmmaker. Her mother, Tejinder Kaur, is a retired professor, lyricist and screenwriter. Madhurjeet herself is a graduate in English Literature from Jalandhar, and she developed an interest in acting during her college days, where she pursued theatre.
After entering the Hindi film industry, albeit in small character roles, Madhurjeet associated herself with critically acclaimed projects like Agneepath, Kesari and National Award-winning films like Firaaq, Summer 2007 and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto.
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What is Madhurjeet Sarghi’s connection to Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol?
Before working in the Ranveer Singh film, Madhurjeet worked with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. She was lauded for her performance in the film, in which she played the role of Archana Bajaj, the lawyer representing Deepika’s Malti, an acid attack survivor.
Madhurjeet is married to director and her childhood friend Anurag Singh, who recently directed Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Border 2. The film also starred Ahaan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. He is also credited with directing films like Kesari, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
What was her role in Dhurandhar 2?
In Dhurandhar 2, the film explores the backstory of Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and how a boy from Punjab became India’s most deadly spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, infiltrating one of Pakistan’s most brutal gangs. The narrative delves into Jaskirat’s past and how the adversities faced by his family led to his arrest, with his anger later being channelled by R. Madhavan’s character Ajay Sanyal into shaping him into a formidable operative.