Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Ranveer Singh’s mother in Dhurandhar 2 has a surprising connection to Border 2 and Deepika Padukone

Though Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar had Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film gave ample space to other characters played by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal to make an impact and be an essential part of the story, in some scenes even overshadowing the lead actor. Dhurandhar 2 is no different — here too, all the key characters play a crucial role in driving the narrative.

One character that particularly stood out in the sequel was Ranveer Singh’s on-screen mother, played by Madhurjeet Sarghi. Despite limited screen time, her performance has caught the attention of fans. But who is Madhurjeet, who is winning praise for her impactful role? Let’s find out: