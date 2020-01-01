Who is Hardik Pandya’s fiancee Natasa Stankovic?

Natasa Stankovic has gotten engaged to Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic) Natasa Stankovic has gotten engaged to Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic)

Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya in Dubai on January 1. The Serbian model, who rose to fame with Badshah’s music video DJ Wale Babu, has created a name for herself through reality shows and music videos. She has also appeared in a few films.

Stankovic was first seen in Prakash Jha’s film Satyagraha where she appeared in a song titled “Aiyo Ji”. Soon after, she appeared in the eighth season of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

PHOTOS | Here’s how Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic has appeared in dance numbers in films like Fukrey Returns (“Mehbooba”), Daddy (“Zindagi Meri Dance Dance”) and Fry Day (“Jimmy Choi”). Recently she was seen in the song “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded” in Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body.

Natasa Stankovic with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 8. Natasa Stankovic with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 8.

In 2019, she took part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex Aly Goni. The duo ended the competition as the third runner-up.

Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht as he was surrounded by friends and family. In a video posted by the newly-engaged, Natasa seems ecstatic as she said yes to the proposal.

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic gets engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya

Hardik and Natasa are yet to announce the date of their wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd