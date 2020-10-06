Who is Gautam Kitchlu?

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot in Mumbai on October 30. (Photos: Instagram/gautamkitchlu)

After actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday took to social media to share that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, fans have been curious to know more about her partner.

Gautam is an entrepreneur who runs the e-commerce company called Discern Living. According to its profile, Discern Living is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions.

The bio of Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram profile reads, “Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast.”

Gautam is passionate about all things design. He also seems to be a fitness enthusiast. Gautam has been participating in the Mumbai Marathon for the past seven years.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will tie the knot on October 30. In a statement shared on social media, the actor stated, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd