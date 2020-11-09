Firoz Nadiadwala has produced several hit multi-starrer comedies in Bollywood. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed was on Sunday arrested for allegedly buying ganja from a drug peddler. Nadiadwala has also been summoned to join the investigation on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Here’s everything to know about Firoz Nadiadwala.

Who is Firoz Nadiadwala?

Firoz Nadiadwala is a film producer known for bankrolling several hit multi-starrer comedies in Bollywood.

Firoz Nadiadwala’s family

Firoz Nadiadwala belongs to the prominent Nadiadwala family of filmmakers. He is the grandson of producer A K Nadiadwala and cousin of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Firoz is the elder brother of Sahid Nadiadwala.

Firoz Nadiadwala’s Bollywood debut

Firoz Nadiadwala made his film production debut with Aruna Irani starrer Ver Na Valamna in 1983.

Firoz Nadiadwala’s other film productions

Firoz Nadiadwala has been involved with the blockbuster comedy franchise Hera Pheri. While the first installment was bankrolled by Firoz’s father A G Nadiadwala, he produced Phir Hera Pheri. Hera Pheri 3 was announced in 2018 with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Indra Kumar was said to be directing it.

Firoz Nadiadwala has also given Bollywood another successful franchise – Welcome. Firoz bankrolled Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

His other productions are Aarakshan, Deewane Huye Pagal, Kartoosh and Aan.

What’s Firoz Nadiadwala’s reaction to his wife’s arrest?

After his wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest, Firoz Nadiadwala told Spotboye, “The truth will be out. Pray for me.”

Firoz Nadiadwala’s previous cases

In 2019, Firoz Nadiadwala was sentenced to three-month rigorous imprisonment by a Mumbai court for delay in payment of ₹8.56 lakh as TDS for 2009-10.

