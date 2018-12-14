Meet BP Singh, FTII’s new chairman

BP Singh, best known for producing the longest running Indian television show, CID, has been named as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Brijendra Pal Singh owns Fireworks Productions and has produced iconic television shows like Aahat and CID.

BP Singh has his name in the Limca Book of World Records for the longest continuous shot. In 2004, he shot a 111 minute-episode of CID in a single take.

An alumnus of FTII, he finished his education from the premier institute in 1973 and specialised in film cinematography.

Singh hails from Dehradun. After completing his education, he worked with Doordarshan before relocating to Mumbai to join the entertainment industry. During his Doordarshan days, he made a television series called Ek Shunya Shunya. His interest in the crime genre was quite evident from those days and Singh continued to hone his craft until his name became synonymous with the genre in Indian television.

CID is the biggest milestone of BP Singh’s career. Being the longest running show is no small feat, and Singh achieved the same while also producing many other shows like Gutar Gu for SAB and Humne Li Hai Shapath for Life OK.