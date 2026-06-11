Who is Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi? Everything you need to know about Punjabi actress

After months of wedding rumours, rapper-singer Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi has finally confirmed their marriage. Calling him ‘Patidev’, she even shared an adorable picture of them together. Having said that, Badshah still hasn’t released any official statement regarding their wedding yet. Fans are buzzing with curiosity about the singer’s personal life and who Isha Rikhi is.

Isha Rikhi is a model and actor who has worked primarily in the Punjabi film industry. She made a cameo appearance in the Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet, which was a huge hit. She then bagged her first major role in the 2013 Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, alongside Sippy Gill. She also starred in other Punjabi films such as ‘Happy Go Lucky’, ‘What the Jatt!!’, ‘Desi Munde’, and ‘Ardaas’ and many music videos.

In an interview with Punjab 2000, the actress had admitted that she was not interested in acting before entering the entertainment industry. “I was never interested in acting before, my dad has always been quite supportive and he always wanted to see me as a model. I was given a chance for acting and I am now very fascinated by this field,” she shared.

Isha was born in Chandigarh, in 1993, to Pradeep Kumar Rikhi (father) and Poonam Rikhi (mother). The 32-year-old has been a part of showbiz for over 13 years now. The actor marked her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, also featuring Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Badshah also had special appearances in that movie.

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Badshah’s second wife Isha Rikhi

Badshah and Isha tied the knot with each other in a hush-hush wedding ceremony and never confirmed their union publicly, until today. According to reports, the couple was in a relationship for four years, before finally getting married. In her recent Instagram Story, Isha surprised fans by sharing a photo of herself with her husband, Badshah.

Replying to a fan’s question during an AMA session on Instagram, Isha Rikhi wrote, “Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”

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Earlier in March, Isha’s mother Poonam Rikhi has also shared a number of posts on social media, featuring Badshah and Isha in wedding outfits. The ceremony appeared to be an intimate setting at home. In one of the videos, Isha and the singer were seen performing wedding rituals. The couple reportedly met at a party and quickly bonded with each other.

For the unknown, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. But, the former couple got separated in 2020. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who they continue to co-parent together.