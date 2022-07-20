Who is Avinash Das, the director detained for sharing a photo of Amit Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Director Avinash Das was on Tuesday detained by the Ahmedabad police after he had taken to Twitter to share an old photo of Union minister Amit Shah with former IAS officer Pooja Singhal. Singhal was arrested in Jharkhand in May in a case of money laundering.

Avinash is mostly known for helming the well-received Swara Bhasker movie Anaarkali of Aarah. Besides this film, Avinash has also directed the Netflix series She, ZEE5 movie Raat Baaki Hai and MX Player series Runaway Lugaai.

Avinash Das has also been credited as a ‘correspondent’ for 14 episodes of the Aamir Khan show Satyamev Jayate.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Avinash had shared that he was a reporter for two decades before he switched his career and decided to pursue filmmaking: “I never spoke about it when I was younger because I didn’t want people to laugh at me. I watched every movie that came to Darbhanga because it was a new world, something different was happening on the big screen. In Patna, I became a member of a cine-society and watched a lot of world cinema. In 2002, I set up a cine commune for people to come together and talk about films. Years later, after I moved to Delhi, I started another cine commune where Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra and Subhash Kapoor came and we’d talk about films. But my day job was journalism — I worked as a reporter and editor for over 20 years.”

Born in Darbhanga, Bihar, Avinash Das resides in Mumbai with his wife and children.