Ananya Birla, who recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, is now heading Birla Studios but the billionaire heiress has been involved with the entertainment industry for a few years now. The 32-year-old businesswoman opened up about her music career being a “failure” on the show and also declare that Ranveer Singh’s next film, Pralay, which is being backed by Birla Studios, will be a spectacle. Karan brought up Ananya’s “family legacy” a few times on the show, but not many know the history of Ananya’s famous family.

According to Ananya Birla’s profile on Fortune India, the entrepreneur, who once pursued a career in music, has now expanded her interests to businesses spanning financial services, beauty, real estate and film production. However, her journey is also closely linked to the legacy of one of India’s most influential business families, the Birlas. Daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya also holds leadership positions within the family conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group.

Her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, took charge of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995, following the death of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla. He was only 28 at the time. While Ananya’s individual net worth is not available for the public records, the wealth associated with her family is enormous. Her father is among India’s richest industrialists. The Forbes’ 2026 India rich list valued him at approximately $23.2 billion (Rs 2.17 lakh crore). It should be noted that the group’s revenue, assets and market capitalisation are not the same as the family’s personal net worth.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What does Ananya Birla do now?

Apart from taking on responsibilities in the family business, she has now expanded her footprint in the entertainment industry through Birla Studios. She made her debut as a film producer with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film started on a modest note at the box office but gradually grew into a sleeper success. On Koffee With Karan, Ananya said she was proud to have worked with Imtiaz Ali.

She is also backing Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film, reportedly a zombie thriller, is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to be Ranveer’s next release after the Dhurandhar franchise. On the show, she declared Pralay to be a “spectacle” and hoped that the audiences would like it.

Also Read: ‘Rama chooses his characters’: How Ajinkya Deo went from playing Dasharatha to Vishvamitra

Ananya Birla’s music career

The businesswoman had once hoped to make a mark as a singer, but on Karan Johar’s show, she candidly admitted, “Tried my hands at music, it didn’t work out; not the way I wanted to work out.” She had made her music debut in 2016 with Livin’ The Life and released several English-language singles over the years, including Meant To Be, Cuffed and Better. She also collaborated with AR Rahman on Hindustani Way, India’s cheer song for the Tokyo Olympics.

Story continues below this ad

However, in May 2024, Ananya took to her Instagram to announce that she was stepping away from music. She said balancing her businesses with music had become increasingly difficult and was taking a toll on her. In her statement, she wrote that it was the “hardest decision” adding that she hoped Indian audiences would appreciate English music made by Indian artists.

The Birla legacy

According to the Aditya Birla Group’s website, the Birla family’s business legacy tracks back to the 19th century. The family’s roots are traced to Seth Shiv Narayan Birla, who began trading in cotton in Pilani, Rajasthan. The business gradually expanded, and the family rose to prominence in the early 20th century under Ghanshyam Das Birla, who established businesses across textiles, fibre, aluminium, cement and chemicals. He was also a prominent figure in India’s freedom movement and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ananya Birla’s grandfather, Aditya Vikram Birla, expanded the family’s businesses internationally. After his death in 1995, his son Kumar Mangalam Birla took over the conglomerate at a relatively young age and continued expanding its businesses.

The family legacy is now being carried forward by siblings Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is provided for general informational and entertainment purposes only, and any financial or net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available reports rather than financial advice.