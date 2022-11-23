scorecardresearch
Who is Alia Chhiba, Suhana Khan’s glamorous cousin who makes heads turn on Instagram

Alia Chhiba often pops up on Suhana Khan's social media feed. But who is she?

Alia Chhiba and Suhana Khan pose together.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gave a shoutout to her cousin, Alia Chhiba on Instagram recently. Suhana reposted a video in which Alia modelled in a purple ruffle dress by designer Amit Aggarwal.

Alia first shot to fame in 2019, after Suhana and her mother, Gauri Khan, posted pictures from a family wedding in Kolkata. In picture from the wedding, Alia wore an olive green saree, while Suhana wore a rust coloured saree. Gauri had also shared a picture from the wedding, and had written in the caption of her post, “Shaadi hai… bride was the best dancer.” All but Gauri’s picture still remains live on Instagram; the others have been deleted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

Alia is the daughter of Gauri’s brother, Vikrant Chhibber. She also has a brother, Arjun. In 2020, Alia accompanied her cousins to Dubai, to attend the Indian Premier League. She was also a part of Shah Rukh’s 55th birthday celebrations, where she posed for photos with her cousins, and also Shah Rukh.

 

She co-founded the fashion label OINK, which has now been rebranded as Goulash. According to her Linkedin, she is studying Fashion Design and Development at the University of the Arts London, and has interned in the past with designer Monisha Jaisingh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

 

Suhana, on the other hand, will make her long-awaited acting debut with a supporting role in director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Hindi adaptation of The Archies, for Netflix. She will star alongside other star-kids Agastya Nanda (the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) and Khushi Kapoor (the daughter of Sridevi).

