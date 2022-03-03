Bedhadak: Meet Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar’s latest launches with Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Thursday announced its upcoming film, Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will feature three relative newcomers, one of whom–Shanaya Kapoor–is making her debut. Actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada will feature opposite Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Who is Lakshya Lalwani?

Lakshya Lalwani started his career with MTV’s Warrior High in 2015. Around the same time, he was also seen in &TV’s Adhuri Kahaani Hamari opposite Mahima Makwana.

In 2016, he was cast as Veer Mehra in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. After this, he went on to play the titular character in Sony TV’s historical drama Porus, in 2017. Lakshya won an Asian Television Award for his performance on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

In September 2019, Karan Johar had announced Dostana 2 starring Lakshya along with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, directed by debutant filmmaker Collin D’Cunha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Introducing his character in Bedhadak, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

A spiritual sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and Johan Abraham, Dostana 2 has been stalled. The shooting for the film began in November 2019, however, after a couple of months, Kartik backed out of the project and there has been no update on the film since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Lakshya is managed by Karan Johar’s Dharma’s Cornerstone Agency (DCA). While introducing Lakshya, Karan had written, “This boy is a suitable addition to the @DCAtalent roster and we can’t wait to see him enchant you all with his charm. Having proved his mettle over the years on television, the big screen awaits @ItsLakshya!”

Who is Gurfateh Pirzada?

Gurfateh Pirzada, 25, is an actor and model. He played the role of Vijay Pratap Singh opposite Kiara Advani in Netflix’s Guilty (2020). He is also known for Friends in Law (2018) and I Am Alone, So Are You… (2019).

Gurfateh is represented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The talent management company also backs actors such as Tripti Dimri and Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He will play the role of Angad in Bedhadak. Karan introduced his character on Instagram by sharing a picture, and wrote, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In his post, Karan Johar introduced Gurfateh as ‘bold and suave’ and said that his gaze will leave the audience spellbound. He wrote, “Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada – he’s bold, he’s suave and he has a gaze that’ll leave you entranced. He’s delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)

“When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is ‘guilty’ as charged! We’re super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can’t wait to create more magic with him!,” Karan Johar tweeted as he welcomed the actor on board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)

Gurfateh is actor Mehreen Pirzada’s brother. Mehreen has worked in films such as Pattas and Chanakya. Reports suggest that Gurfateh will also feature in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.