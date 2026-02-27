‘Where will actors like me go?’ Adarsh Gourav’s heartbreaking question as his small film struggles at box office

Adarsh Gourav, who delivered yet another phenomenal performance in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, admits he is somewhat disappointed with the film’s commercial response. His feelings are understandable, especially in a post-pandemic landscape, where the market for experimental films, coupled by faces like him and Shanaya Kapoor, are seen by the trade as risky and unlikely to guarantee box office returns. Recently, Adarsh spoke about this, urging audiences to give such films “a chance to show what we’ve done with.” As he emphasized, “It’s important that people watch smaller commercial films.”

‘Where will the new actors go?’

Speaking to Zoom, he elaborated, “People want to go only for big-ticket films post the pandemic. They want films like Animal, Border 2, or Dhurandhar. At the same time, I also feel like people need to show up in certain numbers for these films. I’m not saying these films should make an insane amount of money, but if they continue making big losses, then it discourages producers from experimenting with stories at all. Then all you will get to see is big films with big stars.”