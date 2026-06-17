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‘Where is Sharvari?’: Alia Bhatt posts a reply to Alpha teaser row ahead of trailer
Alia Bhatt playfully addressed the ongoing debate around Sharvari’s absence from the Alpha teaser, sharing photos with her co-star and asking, 'Where is Sharvari?'
The first teaser of YRF Spy Universe’s film Alpha set up the story of Alia Bhatt’s Sita, raised by Bobby Deol to be a killing machine. However, the Alpha teaser left many wondering why the other leading lady of the film, Sharvari was missing from the first glimpse.
Alia Bhatt is now adding fuel to the ongoing Alpha teaser discussion as she shared pictures with co-star Sharvari on social media and captioning them, “Where is Sharvari? 🧐.” The update came shortly before Alpha trailer was launched.
Alia Bhatt’s post
The playful post comes amid intense online speculation over Sharvari’s absence from the recently released teaser of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller. In the recently shared photos, the Alpha girls, Alia and Sharvari, can be seen posing together.
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Alpha teaser controversy
Recently, fans and critics quickly noticed that the 115-second promo featured no glimpse of Sharvari despite her being one of the film’s lead stars. The omission sparked debates across X and Reddit, with some viewers questioning why the teaser appeared heavily focused on Alia.
The situation also revived unverified rumors circulating online about alleged scene cuts involving Sharvari, although there has been no official confirmation of such claims.
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Meanwhile, industry observers have defended the move of keeping Sharvari missing in the first teaser is a strategic marketing decision, suggesting that YRF may be intentionally concealing key details about Sharvari’s character. Several fan theories further connect her role to the larger Spy Universe, with speculation that revealing her footage could expose major story developments and links to upcoming films.
More About the film Alpha
Alpha has witnessed several release date changes in recent months. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres in April, but production banner Yash Raj Films decided to postpone it as a mark of respect for Salman Khan’s upcoming military action drama Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), which was expected to arrive around the same period.
While Maatrubhumi has since been delayed and is yet to receive a new release date, Alpha is now set for a theatrical release on July 3.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for The Railway Men, the film expands the YRF Spy Universe and features Anil Kapoor reprising his role from War 2. The franchise already includes blockbuster titles such as Pathaan, War, and the Tiger series.
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