‘Where is Sharvari?’: Alia Bhatt posts a reply to Alpha teaser row ahead of trailer

The first teaser of YRF Spy Universe’s film Alpha set up the story of Alia Bhatt’s Sita, raised by Bobby Deol to be a killing machine. However, the Alpha teaser left many wondering why the other leading lady of the film, Sharvari was missing from the first glimpse.

Alia Bhatt is now adding fuel to the ongoing Alpha teaser discussion as she shared pictures with co-star Sharvari on social media and captioning them, “Where is Sharvari? 🧐.” The update came shortly before Alpha trailer was launched.

Alia Bhatt’s post

The playful post comes amid intense online speculation over Sharvari’s absence from the recently released teaser of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller. In the recently shared photos, the Alpha girls, Alia and Sharvari, can be seen posing together.