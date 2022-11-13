When Zeenat Aman revealed husband Mazhar Khan’s family didn’t allow her to attend his funeral: ‘So much bitterness’

Zeenat Aman scripted a success tale as a Bollywood leading lady. Often in the news for her appearance and demeanour that were considered forward looking in the film industry and India of that time, she appeared in films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundram and The Great Gambler. Often called Hindi cinema’s ‘original glam diva’, she was in the news for her personal life as well as professional.

Her marriage with actor Mazhar Khan was often discussed. Comparatively less successful than her, their wedding in 1985 took people by surprise. It also ended in acrimony as the two separated. They have two sons together.

While appearing on The Rendezvous With Somi Garewal, Zeenat had commented on her marriage and what made her tie the knot. “At that time, I was ready for motherhood, more than anything. I felt my biological clock was ticking and I really wanted to have children. And truly that was the chief reason why I got married because I genuinely believe that the only reason to be married is to have a family. And I felt ready for that at that time. And so I did,” she had said.

She also opened up on Mazhar’s death in 1998 and what led to their separation before that. She alleged that he had become addicted to prescription drugs. He died due to a kidney ailment. Zeenat told Simi that she was not allowed to attend her husband’s last rites.

“Simi I wasn’t prepared for him to die. I have fought way too hard for him to live. I really believed he would get the kidney, I believed he would live. So his death was…” she had said, adding, “And the worst blow was they would not allow me to pay my last respects. His mother and his sister were trying to punish me for leaving him. It was like a bad Felini film. Because it was somebody I had given so many years of my life to. He was the father of my children and I asked if I can… I was told, ‘No, you cannot come. You cannot come to pay your last respects.’ There was so much anger and bitterness and hatred.”