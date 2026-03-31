‘Every newcomer tried to be him’: When Waheeda Rehman paid tribute to Jeetendra at Screen Awards

As the curtains are set to rise for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on April 5 in Mumbai, it is an apt moment to look back at some of the most memorable highlights from past editions. Among the most anticipated honours of the evening has always been the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. One such unforgettable moment unfolded in 2005, when Waheeda Rehman presented the honour on stage to the legendary Jeetendra.

The atmosphere turned electric as Waheeda Rehman took to the stage and introduced the award, referring to Jeetendra as “an actor who was a great star of his time, who set his own trend, and every newcomer tried to be him, every new girl wanted to work with him.” Her words set the tone for what followed. Jeetendra walked on stage to a standing ovation from the entire film industry. Among those in attendance were his daughter Ekta Kapoor, wife Shobha Kapoor, and stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by Gauri Khan.