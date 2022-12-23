scorecardresearch
When Vivek Oberoi was taken aback by RGV’s unexpected call on the eve of Company’s release: ‘Go to Juhu circle, there is something I want you to see’

Vivek Oberoi said that Ram Gopal Verma called him a day before the release of his debut film Company and instructed him to go to a certain location.

vivek oberoiVivek Oberoi made his acting debut in 2002. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he reacted after seeing his first hoarding in Juhu, Mumbai. Vivek said that the day before the film’s release, his first director, Ram Gopal Varma called and instructed him to reach a certain location rather than telling him about the hoarding.

In an interview with Mashable, Vivek said, “My first film Company was about to release and my director Ram Gopal Varma called me at around 11 pm and said, ‘Vivek, go to Juhu circle, there is something I want you to see.’ I immediately reached Juhu circle and saw that nothing was happening in Juhu circle. I stood and looked around, but nothing was happening. I called a friend and asked him to come. We both are looking around and suddenly he stopped and started staring at a particular direction.”

He added, “I turned and looked up there. I saw this huge poster and on one side there was Ajay Devgn and on the other side, there was ‘yours truly Vivek Oberoi’ looking kadak. I was just taken aback.”

Vivek Oberoi said that he was choked with emotions and had tears in his eyes when he called Ram Gopal Varma to thank him. “I stood there and I did not go back home. I called my dad, mom to the circle.”

The Saathiya actor also recalled the time when he helped Kareena Kapoor Khan with her attendance in their college. Vivek said that Kareena’s attendance was very low and added that he went and settled the issue. He said that Kareena asked him, “How did you do that?”

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Company. The movie also stars Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali and Seema Biswas.

