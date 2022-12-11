When Virat Kohli squashed rumors about Anushka Sharma receiving flying preferences, attending team meetings: ‘It’s not in her nature to do…’

Today (December 11) marks Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fifth wedding anniversary. Since they first started dating in 2013, they have always supported each other and also have a long history of having each other’s backs in the toughest times. Anushka has been the subject of trolling on various occasions, and she was even accused of breaking the protocols and rules, attending team meetings and receiving ‘special ticket preferences’ while flying with or to meet Virat.

In 2019, Virat addressed the trolling and rumours and said in an interview with India Today, “Anushka is someone who has always maintained her integrity. When these things come out about protocol not being followed and rules being broken, it is not in her nature to do something like that. I don’t know why people wanted to sensationalize stories by taking her name because she is a soft target.”

Virat said that Anushka had her own celebrity status and was successful long before the two met. The cricketer, who seemed upset with the whole situation back then, asserted that people need to know the truth. “There were things spoken of her getting special ticket preferences and to be honest, she has organised her own travel so that she does not break any kind of protocol. It’s not in her to even think of doing something like that. She respects my profession, I respect hers.”

Anushka had also opened up about the same and had said, “My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet.”

He then added, “There was one thing that said, ‘she is attending team meetings’ and that was the most baffling thing when we heard and we actually laughed so hard. She literally has nothing to do with the cricket system, she just comes to spend time with me and she prays, her intent is always towards ‘India should win.’”

Virat also added that Anushka loves watching test cricket and said that she would be the last person sitting in the family box. “In test matches, she is the only person you would see in the family box watching the bowling innings. From the first ball till the evening she is the only one sitting there watching bowling as well. She loves watching test cricket the most.”

The couple who got married in 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Anushka and Virat first met each other while filming an advertisement together in 2013, and the rest is history.