When Virat Kohli outdid Anushka Sharma with his bhangra moves at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech wedding, watch

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017, after a courtship of several years. The power couple, Virushka to their fans, never fail to make their fans happy with their videos and photos, where they can be seen goofing around, or dancing with each other.

In an old video taken at fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wedding functions with model Hazel Keech, Virat and Anushka can be spotted dancing the night away to Punjabi tracks, Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as well as Gangnam Style, where Virat steals the show with Yuvraj.

In one video clip, Virat leads the way with Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, and Anushka follows his steps.

Almost a year after they burned the dance floor at Yuvraj and Hazel’s wedding in Goa, Anushka and Virat got married in an intimate wedding in Italy, on December 11th. The couple threw two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Bombay.

The couple had said that it was only in the pandemic that they got to spend time together. “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” Anushka had said earlier about their time together.

In January this year, Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl, Vamika.