When Vidyut Jammwal leaked audio of Ram Gopal Varma using derogatory language against Tiger Shroff

Actors Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal have often been pitted against each other, mostly because of the overlap in the kind of films that they do. Both can be described as ‘action heroes’, although Vidyut has often tried to distance himself from comparisons, and claimed that he is the only certified martial artist among the two.

But back in 2017, Vidyut fuelled the fire when he leaked an audio recording of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma abusing Tiger over a phone call. RGV had launched numerous social media attacks against Tiger by then, using derogatory language against the actor, and comparing him unfavourably to Vidyut. Vidyut called RGV up and asked him why he was doing this. RGV had previously tweeted that he would want to see Vidyut and Tiger fight in public, and predicted that Tiger would win.

In the leaked conversation, which Vidyut posted on his SoundCloud, the filmmaker can be heard using all kinds of inappropriate language against Tiger, and telling Vidyut that he is ‘the greatest man’ that he has ever seen. In the same breath, RGV called Tiger ‘the greatest woman I saw in my life.’ While Vidyut can initially be heard laughing, he later changed his stance.

“Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin’s #drunkenmasterstyle,” he wrote in a tweet sharing the link to the leaked audio, implying that the director was inebriated during the conversation. RGV later apologised for the rant. “Though it was done in my usual fun way, I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused,” he wrote, adding, “I want to thank @VidyutJammwal for the extraordinary expose not to the people about me,but for exposing me to myself about myself.”

Tiger was, of course, asked to comment on the matter. He said at an event, according to PTI, “RGV is a senior person, he has been in the industry for years. I’ve just recently entered the industry. Ab agar mann ki baat bolu toh shayad appropriate nahi hoga (It won’t be appropriate if I speak my heart out)… It would be out of line for me to react. I don’t want to bring shame to my mother, father and I don’t think they would want me to react. I don’t want to give more light to this situation.”

Tiger was last seen in the poorly received Heropanti 2. Next up, he’ll be seen in Ganapath, which is intended to kickstart a new action franchise for the Baaghi star.