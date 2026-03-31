When Vidhu Vinod Chopra called Dev Aand the ‘biggest idiot’ at Screen Awards, watch video

As the curtain prepares to rise on the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on April 5, it’s worth looking back at a special moment from a previous edition of the awards. In 2010, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor famously roasted filmmakers with their trademark wit while hosting the evening. One of the standout moments came when Shah Rukh and Shahid interacted with filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who had just come off the blockbuster success of his film 3 Idiots.

When Shah Rukh asked Vidhu who, in his view, were the “idiots” in the film industry, the 3 Idiots producer pointed towards none other than the legendary Dev Anand and said, “The biggest idiot is sitting over there, Dev Saab. I have never seen an idiot who spends his whole life making only those films in which he fully believes.”

Shah Rukh Khan was visibly touched by the comment, and along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Shahid Kapoor, went to greet Dev Anand.

Taking the microphone, Dev Anand praised Shah Rukh and Vidhu for their works, saying: “Be yourself, I think I’m competing with people like him, people like you, with all the best writers, directors, whether I succeed or not I don’t know, but I’m doing my best.”

Also Read | ‘Being a man is even harder’: Revisiting the profound wisdom of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2018 Screen Awards speech

When Shah Rukh Khan further asked Vidhu Vinod Chopra whether he had done anything “idiotic” during the making or release of 3 Idiots, the filmmaker admitted, “Well, I lost my temper in press and I screamed.” To which Shah Rukh quipped, “That you always do.” Vidhu clarified, “But it was in public.” SRK, ever witty, shot back, “That again you always do.” He then asked the filmmaker to repeat his infamous “shut up” three times for the audience, to laughter all around.

The hosts didn’t stop with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Shahid Kapoor also roasted his own collaborator, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, with whom he had worked on Jab We Met. Shahid asked, “In your blockbuster film Love Aaj Kal, when Rishi Kapoor is narrating his back story, how come he transforms into Saif Ali Khan?” Shah Rukh Khan added his own jab: “You are such a brilliant director. I always wanted to ask, was this a script demand? What was it, story’s demand?”

Story continues below this ad

Imtiaz played along and explained, “Sir, this was actually indeed a demand but by my producer Saif Ali Khan, who said there is already recession all over, and one has to pay a hefty amount to ab actor, you know it very well sir. I wanted you to do that role but he said don’t do it this way, it would be tough, I’ll do both the roles instead.” Shah Rukh joked, “In one price?” Imtiaz nodded, smilingly.

The duo then also interacted with Vishal Bhardwaj and roasted him for having films with crude Hindi film titles, like Kaminey.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV— India’s Most Credible Film Awards Are Back!