When Vicky Kaushal chose Deepika Padukone over Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship might have been ‘manifested’ on Karan Johar couch in 2018, but there was a time where Vicky chose Deepika Padukone over Katrina. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama during the Raazi promotions, Vicky was asked to choose between the two stars, and he chose Deepika.

In an interview he was asked, “Deepika or Katrina?” He quickly answered, “Deepika.” For years there had been much speculation about all not being well between the two actors, but nevertheless, they seemed to have buried the hatchet. While Deepika showered congratulations on Katrina’s wedding photos, Katrina revealed in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, that she often sees Deepika in the gym, hinting that they’re cordial.

That year, Vicky Kaushal featured on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan — in a scene that spawned several memes and gifs, Vicky pretended to faint at the thought of Katrina, and said that he wasn’t aware that she knew about his existence. Over the next year and a half, the couple began a relationship that they struggled to keep hidden from their fans. In fact, they didn’t even have a photo together in public. Meanwhile, speculation began to spiral out of control when there was talk about their roka and eventual marriage in 2021. Deftly dodging questions, the couple got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Speaking about his relationship with Katrina in Koffee with Karan 7, Vicky said, “It feels great. I truly feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have that companion, to find that life partner. She’s a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons I know. I truly am lucky to find that in her. She really grounds me. She’s like a mirror to me. She states hard facts that I need to know. I truly feel fortunate.”