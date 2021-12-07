scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
When Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif his ‘guru’, revealed he once danced on Teri Ore

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif start their wedding functions, here's a throwback to an old interview where Vicky called Katrina his 'guru'.

Updated: December 7, 2021 7:51:42 pm
Vicky Kaushal said the nicest things about Katrina Kaif in this old interview.

Katrina Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot and though they are yet to say a word about the same, social media is speculating about their wedding dates, venues, guest list and everything else under the sun. Amid increased interest in the couple, an old interview of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has gained steam on the internet.

In a 2019 interview where Vicky and Katrina spoke about their careers and struggles, Vicky credited Katrina for being like a “guru” to him and Katrina was happy to accept the compliment. The interview, given to Film Companion, has Vicky narrating a story about his days in acting classes.

Also Read |Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be attended by 120 guests, RT PCR test compulsory for unvaccinated

The story goes that back in 2009, when Vicky was in an acting institute, he and his classmates were given an acting exercise where they had to look into the camera and dance on “Teri Ore”. The song was filmed on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the film Singh is Kinng.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As Vicky narrated the incident, Katrina could not hold back her laughter. She finally said, “This is really funny. I’m just imagining all these poor students.” Vicky then explained that this was actually a movement exercise in front of the camera which got Katrina’s interest as she called it quite “interesting.”

Also Read |Gurdaas Maan confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, says he is attending as a ‘friend of the family’

Katrina then blushed and jokingly said, “So basically, one could say that in a small way, I’ve had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill.” To this, Vicky replied, “I’m so thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here.”

Vicky and Katrina have recently had big successes. Vicky received a lot of acclaim for his performance in Sardar Udham. Katrina’s Sooryavanshi has had a mega-successful run at the cinema halls.

