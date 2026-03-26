When Varun Dhawan’s patriotic aerial act stole the show at Screen Awards, watch videos

Award nights are incomplete without electrifying performances by the stars. Whether they are dancing to their hit tracks or delivering heartfelt tributes, these acts are always a highlight for the audience. Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2016 ceremony, when Varun Dhawan left the audience in awe with a high-octane patriotic aerial act.

Dilwale star Varun Dhawan entered the dance arena on a bike. He then danced alongside the troupe to some of his hit tracks, including “Jee Karda” and “Tukur Tukur.”

Watch Varun Dhawan’s dance video here: