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When Varun Dhawan’s patriotic aerial act stole the show at Screen Awards, watch videos
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2016 ceremony, when Varun Dhawan left the audience in awe with a high-octane patriotic aerial act.
Award nights are incomplete without electrifying performances by the stars. Whether they are dancing to their hit tracks or delivering heartfelt tributes, these acts are always a highlight for the audience. Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2016 ceremony, when Varun Dhawan left the audience in awe with a high-octane patriotic aerial act.
Dilwale star Varun Dhawan entered the dance arena on a bike. He then danced alongside the troupe to some of his hit tracks, including “Jee Karda” and “Tukur Tukur.”
Watch Varun Dhawan’s dance video here:
Following a series of lively acts, Varun delivered a stunt-filled performance set to “Vande Mataram.” Varun then took the mike and shared that he planned an impromptu dance performance at the last minute as he wanted to pay a special tribute to the Indian Army.
Before starting his performance, Varun recited a powerful patriotic verse, “Kurban karein ki kami nahin auladon ki, meri sarzameen hai fauladon ki.”
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Varun performed on the song, “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo”. The actor elevated the performance further by incorporating an elaborate aerial sequence into his act. Varun seamlessly transitioned between ground choreography and airborne moves, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. The act also featured dramatic fireworks.
Watch Varun Dhawan’s aerial dance video here:
Hundreds of fans were seen capturing the moment with their mobile cameras. The entire auditorium erupted in applause, with several stars rising to their feet in a standing ovation. Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh were visibly filled with pride, applauding enthusiastically as the breathtaking act concluded.
Actor Akshay Kumar, widely recognised for performing his own dangerous stunts in Bollywood, too, was seen applauding Varun Dhawan’s performance.
In addition to Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shraddha Kapoor also delivered power-packed performances at the 22nd SCREEN Awards.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards