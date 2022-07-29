When Varun Dhawan was scolded by his father David Dhawan in front of the entire crew: ‘Naazuk bachche ko lag gayi’

July 29, 2022 12:58:40 pm
Varun Dhawan started his career ten years ago with Student of the Year and soon after he collaborated with his father, veteran director David Dhawan on Main Tera Hero. Varun was a newbie at the time so when he started working with his father, he was taken aback by his father’s strict attitude.
On a recent episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, Varun was asked if his father has ever scolded him on set. Varun recalled that while shooting for Main Tera Hero, Varun met with an accident but his father did not coddle him, instead he treated him with some tough love. Varun shared, “Main Tera Hero mein ek baar mujhe bike chala ke aana tha and turn lena tha. Maine turn lia aur main bike se gir gaya (On Main Tera Hero, I had to ride a bike and take a turn. While taking the turn, I fell). I started bleeding and all, and I got up.”
He continued, “Poore set ke saamne, (he said) ‘Arre arre arre naazuk bachche ko lag gayi. Bahut hi naazuk film se aaya hai na. Barf do barf do inko samjhao yaar, humare paas time nahi hai aise phuski hero ke liye. Aise bol dia unhone (In front of the whole set, he said ‘Awww, he is hurt. He is too delicate. Give him some ice and tell him we don’t have time for such loser heroes. He said this).”
The October actor then recalled that he went to his van and was quite emotional about the incident when his brother Rohit cheered him up. “Mujhe itna bura laga ki main van mein chala gaya (I felt so bad that I went to my van). I got very emotional and my brother Rohit came and he was laughing. I’m like ‘What is he doing? I want to be taken seriously.’ He said ‘Varun you are being directed by your father, not your mother so you are only going to get tough love’.”
Varun ended the anecdote by saying, “Whatever I am in life is because of my father.”
Varun and David last collaborated on the remake of Coolie No 1. Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defence lawyer while Kusha Kapila plays the judge. The show streams on Amazon miniTV.
