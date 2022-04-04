When Varun Dhawan met Triple H: ‘I was fortunate enough to talk to him about my love for pro wrestling’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a video of him having a fan moment with wrestler Triple H. The actor is seen talking to the WWE champion and sharing his love for pro wrestling. Varun is also heard confessing that he has been influenced by Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

The video shows Varun greeting Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque. The actor shares that he is a die-hard fan and he may be late to enter the space, but if the wrestler needs to send a message out, he is ready to help. Triple H replies that if he opens something, he would definitely call Dhawan. The Bollywood actor mentions the wrestler would be surprised to know how many people would come for it. Dhawan then adds how he has followed many wrestlers like Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson.

“I have had many interactions with Dwayne. I had written to him once and he wrote back. I have been influenced by him a lot,” Varun Dhawan shares, as Triple H heaps praise on former wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson.

“Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe. One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock,” Dhawan captioned the post.

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition. He revealed his decision in a snippet of his interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for Stephen A’s World and said that he has a defibrillator in his chest and won’t wrestle again. This was after he went into heart failure last September following a bout with viral pneumonia.