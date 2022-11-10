When Twinkle Khanna called Akshay Kumar’s quest for perfection ‘intimidating and terribly boring’, asked, ‘Can’t he behave normal once in a while?’

Some months ago, Twinkle Khanna wrote a column in which she posed the question, ‘Are you playing mummy to someone else’s raja beta?” In the column, which was published on her Tweak India website, Twinkle listed several mild annoyances that she has to put up with as the wife of actor Akshay Kumar.

But she’s addressed these topics before, over several years as a columnist for various publications. Her opinions on several issues often differ from those her husband, and both Twinkle and Akshay have spoken about having ‘opposing views’.

But in a 2016 column published in DNA, Twinkle wondered out loud how she ended up with someone which such a different personality and priorities. She described him as ‘the man of the house’, and recalled how he walked out of the kitchen one day, ‘all shaved, showered, highly toned, sipping a glass of gross tasting amla juice’. And the first thing Twinkle thought was, “Can’t he just once in a while behave normal?” She wondered why he couldn’t just ‘push out his stomach’ and ‘lounge in his pyjamas’ and declared: “This quest for perfection is a bit intimidating and terribly boring to be honest.”

She continued, “Sometimes I wonder who are these people I live with? I haven’t even known them for half my life, but now it’s my duty to make sure all their mental, physical, and emotional needs are duly fulfilled.” It’s enough, Twinkle added, to make any 40-year-old woman run out of her house screeching.

Akshay has spoken before about asking Twinkle to make edits in her column, for fear that she might offend someone with her candid writing. In one interview from 2015, Twinkle joked, “My husband is very proud of me. He’s the first to read my column when I’m done. He’s removed the word ‘Pakistan’ from at least five of them…”

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.