When things got ugly between actress Sapna Pabbi and writer Vikram Bhatt on the sets of ‘Khamoshiyan’

All is not said to be good between writer Vikram Bhatt and actress Sapna Pabbi.

Everything might seem hunky dory at the surface when the team of the upcoming movie ‘Khamoshiyan’, including actors Sapna Pabbi, Ali Fazal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt, goes out to promote its creation, but the story beneath is not so. All is not said to be good between writer Vikram Bhatt and actress Sapna Pabbi.

It so happened that Sapna Pabbi disagreed to do some bold scenes after committing to do them at the narration and things turned sour between her and Vikram Bhatt because of that.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, sources say, “Sapna was comfortable doing all the erotica in the film but some of the scenes of the Adult rated film are really bold. There are two scenes in the film which had Sapna being in bed with Gurmeet and Ali. She said she would not do those scenes even after she agreed doing those during narration.”

“The film’s crew was at a loss because these scenes were crucial to character of Meera (played by Sapna) who traps the souls of men by using her body. Vikram had to come into the picture and have a conversation with Sapna that turned ugly as she said she is not a porn star. Vikram lost it and explained to her that these scenes were needed. It was a heated conversation and Sapna agreed to do the scenes. But things are really ugly between them.”

Vikram Bhatt has apparently admitted to the whole story.

We hope Sapna and Vikram sort their differences out soon as the release of the movie is round the corner.

