When Tabassum revealed that Amitabh Bachchan saved her life in a fire: ‘Amit ji came, took me to a safe place’

Tabassum Govil had revealed in an old interview that Amitabh Bachchan saved her life when a fire broke out during a show.

tabassum govil, amitabh bachchanTabassum and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Tabassum Govil/Instagram)

Veteran actor Tabassum passed away on November 18 at the age of 78, due to a cardiac arrest. She began her acting career at the age of three, and went by the stage name Baby Tabassum. From 1972 to 1993, she served as the host of the celebrity chat show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan on Doordarshan.

Tabassum recalled in a 2014 interview with Rediff.com that Amitabh Bachchan never came to the television studio for the show, and instead, he called her to the sets of his films. Tabassum then narrated the story of how Amitabh saved her life. 

Veteran actor Tabassum, best known for child roles and Bollywood talk show, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

She said, “I will tell you an incident with Amitabh Bachchan which is not related to Phool Khile… I have done many live shows with him and Kalyanji-Anandji in India and abroad. This took place at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai. I was sitting in a wheelchair and conducting the show as my leg was fractured. Suddenly, there was a fire and that caused a stampede.”

The actor said that she started shouting for help but nobody responded. “They were all running for their lives. Then Amit ji came. He took me to a safe place. Today, I am alive because of him.” The actor then added, “I truly believe: Hamesha dekha gaya hai mahan jhukta hai, Zameen nahi jhukti hai aasman jhukta hai.”

On Saturday, Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil confirmed her death to indianexpress.com, and said, “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.”

