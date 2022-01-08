When Sushmita Sen admitted she almost ‘made the mistake’ of marrying the wrong person, but chose to ‘walk away from it’

Actor Sushmita Sen in an old appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal spoke about how she has been shaped by the relationships in her life–be it with men, women or children–and the feelings she was left with after failed romantic bonds.

Sushmita had originally appeared on the popular chat show in the year 1997. She returned some years later with her daughter Renee, whom she adopted in the year 2000. “The more relationships you have, the more you grow in relation too,” the former beauty queen said, after host Simi Garewal pointed out that she had ‘loved and lost many time’, and whether she still felt as passionate about relationships as before.

“I am so grateful to have such wonderful people in my life, who have left at the right time for me to grow,” Sushmita said, noting that she wasn’t talking only about the people she had dated. But when Simi asked her specifically about the men in her life, Sushmita continued, “They’re all such amazing people, amazing men, and so wrong for me!”

Simi said that Sushmita could very well have gotten married ‘two or three times’, but chose not to. Sushmita said that it was all for the best. “I’ve been very lucky. There have been time when I could have made a mistake, but something, somewhere has gone wrong, and told me in no uncertain words that ‘this is wrong, this will not work out’. And then, with as much dignity left, I have managed to walk away from it,” she said.

She concluded with the wise words, “Celebrating yourself has to come from you first. Why wait for somebody else to celebrate you?”

Sushmita recently announced that she had broken up with her boyfriend of three years, model Rohman Shawl. She wrote in an Instagram post, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”