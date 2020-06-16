When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about nepotism in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput acknowledged the presence of nepotism in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput acknowledged the presence of nepotism in Bollywood.

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14, the film industry has been offering their condolences to his family. Unlike most Bollywood stars, Sushant did not come from a film family and struggled his way to the top.

A few years ago, Sushant was asked about nepotism in Bollywood at an awards show, and he said, “Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow the right talent to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. But till then, it’s fine.”

He added, “Nepotism can co-exist with all the talented people also and you will get wonderful films because then they will be competing with each other and that would raise the performance.”

Sushant Singh Rajput worked as TV actor during his early days and became a television star with Pavitra Rishta. He then made his debut in Bollywood with 2013’s Kai Po Che. With films like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore among more, Sushant proved time and again that he was a wonderful and charismatic performer.

His last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released.

