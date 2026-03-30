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When Sushant Singh Rajput made Karan Johar dance to ‘High Heels’ at Screen Awards, watch video
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 23rd Screen Awards, when Sushant Singh Rajput made Karan Johar dance to Ki & Ka song 'High Heels.'
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the 23rd Screen Awards, when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made Karan Johar dance to Ki & Ka song “High Heels.”
2016 proved to be a milestone year for Sushant, largely due to his powerful performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biographical sports drama brought him widespread acclaim, earning him several nominations and awards across major platforms. At the 23rd Screen Awards, Sushant took home the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) award, further cementing his place as one of the standout performers of the year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was nominated in the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) category alongside Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Raman Raghav 2.0, and Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab, making it one of the most competitive categories of the year.
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After Sushant stepped onto the stage to accept his award, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the critics for acknowledging his performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He also extended his sincere thanks to director Neeraj Pandey and the film’s producers for placing their trust in him and allowing him to portray the ace cricketer on screen.
But this was not it!
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During the ceremony, Sushant Singh Rajput was playfully stopped by the hosts, Karan Johar and Karan Singh Grover, as he made his way back after receiving his award. Karan praised Sushant for being a terrific dancer and requested him to show off a few moves on stage. Always sporting, Sushant happily agreed but turned the spotlight on KJo, inviting the filmmaker to join him on the dance floor.
Though the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director hesitated at first, he eventually gave in, and the two grooved together to “High Heels Te Nachche” from the film Ki & Ka, originally featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, creating a fun and memorable moment at the ceremony.
Among those cheering from the audience was Alia Bhatt, who was seen enthusiastically rooting for her mentor, Karan Johar.
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