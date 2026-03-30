When Sushant Singh Rajput made Karan Johar dance to ‘High Heels’ at Screen Awards, watch video

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the 23rd Screen Awards, when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made Karan Johar dance to Ki & Ka song “High Heels.”

2016 proved to be a milestone year for Sushant, largely due to his powerful performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biographical sports drama brought him widespread acclaim, earning him several nominations and awards across major platforms. At the 23rd Screen Awards, Sushant took home the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) award, further cementing his place as one of the standout performers of the year.