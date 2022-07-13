When Sunny Deol slammed actors dancing at weddings for not having dignity; Shah Rukh Khan said ‘only the richest’ can afford him

Actor Sunny Deol in an appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat expressed his disapproval of actors dancing at private functions like weddings for a fee. He said that an actor’s job is to act; not to do ‘tamasha’ in public.

“You lose dignity when you dance at others’ weddings. Though it has now become a fashion, but I believe that one loses self-respect. We are actors, not people doing ‘tamasha’,” he said, adding, “An actor is known for acting, and not for doing all these things. If invited, you go to a wedding, wish the couple, but not beyond that.”

This wasn’t the first time that the famously private Sunny Deol had made his feelings about this topic known. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, he said, “Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap. Next, you’ll ask me-isn’t prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don’t agree with this kind of logic.”

Sunny’s comments were seen by many as an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he had an infamous falling-out while working on the film Darr. Shah Rukh has often spoken about being open to performing at private events. In an interview with Lehren, Shah Rukh said that he has no issue with dancing at events, but more often than not, his price throws potential buyers off. He reasoned, “There is money attached to it, because I use that money to make my own films. I don’t have to borrrow money to make films.” He added, “The happiest moment for anyone is marriage, and I love participating in that… Only the richest people in the world can afford me.”

More recently, Ranveer Singh has also said that he’s available to performing at all kinds of private events. He’d written in a 2019 Instagram post, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan.”