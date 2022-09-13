scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Producer recalls Sunny Deol’s ‘suspicious’ intentions, accuses him of refusing to return signing fee for a film he didn’t do

Producer Suneel Darshan recalled how Sunny Deol didn't honour their agreement, and refused to return the money that he'd been paid for a film that he didn't do eventually.

sunny deolSunny Deol experienced major success in the 1990s. (File)

Producer Suneel Darshan spoke about his falling out with actor Sunny Deol, who he accused of taking a signing fee for a film from him and then refusing to honour the commitment. Suneel and Sunny had worked together on the films Inteqam, Lootere and Ajay.

Suneel said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that him and Sunny were tight at one point, but he began to have his suspicions after observing Sunny’s lack of commitment. He revealed that he released the film Ajay without an ending, because Sunny had gone off to London and refused to come back on time. But the film became a hit nevertheless.

After that, Suneel said, “Sunny had forced me into a promise that I would support him for the next phase of his career, to which I contributed my one year, with a promise from him that he would be taking up my next movie, which he was signed and financial obligations had concluded.”

But when Sunny was unable to mount a movie called London, co-starring Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor, and directed by Gurinder Chadha, he returned to India. Suneel thought that the time had come for him to start working on their film together, but when Sunny said that the ‘subject’ needed more work, Suneel began to think that something was up. He said, “I thought, ‘the intentions are suspicious here’.” The film was Jaanwar, and it would eventually star a struggling Akshay Kumar.

Suneel continued, “I decided to give him more time, but because there were some financial complications (on another project), he needed to return my money. But that didn’t happen. It eventually came to a point where I felt that I can’t wait for him anymore, and I moved on.”

This was when Akshay Kumar approached him for work, and convinced that Akshay would give it his all to a project, he signed him on. Sunny Deol experienced massive success in the 90s, but has been going through a bit of a rough patch himself in recent years. He will be seen in director R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist next. The film will be released in theatres on September 23.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:02:07 pm
