When Sunil Gavaskar acted with Naseeruddin Shah in a 1988 film

The entire country knows Sunil Gavaskar as a popular cricketer but not many know that decades ago, Gavaskar tried his hand in the movies as well. Yes, you read that right! Little Master had a short stint in front of the camera and while it may not have changed his career’s trajectory, it is of much intrigue to his fans.

Gavaskar made his way into the movies with the 1980 Marathi film Savli Premachi. The movie did not make a mark but his fans were curious to see his acting skills. Shortly after, Gavaskar returned to the cricket field.

The acting bug caught up with him again in 1988 as he did a cameo in Naseeruddin Shah starrer Maalamaal. The film also starred Satish Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Mandakini, Aditya Pancholi, Amjad Khan and Lalita Pawar among others. The film had Shah playing a small-time cricketer who comes into his grandfather’s inheritance but has to spend Rs 30 crore in 30 days to get his grandfather’s Rs 330 crore. Gavaskar’s cameo was one of the highlights of the film as he was a huge icon in those days.

Apart from movies, Gavaskar also tried his hand at singing. He sang a Marathi song “Ya Duniyemadhye Thambayaala Vel Konala” which was written by noted Marathi lyricist Shantaram Nandgaonkar. The song depicted the similarities between a cricket match and real life.

Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.