When Sunil Dutt was ready to walk out of his first film to uphold his ‘maa ka vaada’: ‘Yahan log taraste hain hero banne ke liye’

Sunil Dutt rose to prominence in the 1950s and was soon known as the charismatic hero who could charm his audience with his suave looks and arresting screen presence. Dutt, whose family was displaced after the Partition, moved to Bombay to finish his college education in the early 1950s and did multiple jobs to make ends meet. He worked in the BEST bus department and was a radio interviewer in Radio Ceylon while still attending college, and it was his job at the radio station that led to his big break in the movies.

Dutt had once shared that he happened to be on the sets of Dilip Kumar’s film Shikast to interview the star when director Ramesh Saigal spotted him and decided to audition him. Dutt shared on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, “Saigal saab asked ‘Tum khud kyun nahi actor ban jaate?’ Toh maine kaha agar mujhe hero ka role milega toh main tayyar hun.’ (‘Why don’t you become an actor? I said if I get the hero’s role then I am ready.) I was in my third year at the time.” For his screen test, Dutt was asked to wear a costume that belonged to Kumar and it was a big moment for him.

Sunil Dutt was working multiple jobs along with attending college when he got his first break. (Photo: Express Archives) Sunil Dutt was working multiple jobs along with attending college when he got his first break. (Photo: Express Archives)

Dilip Kumar, who was also a guest on the show, looked proudly at Sunil Dutt as he recalled the incident. “I still remember that. Aapka jacket, aapki pant jo maine pehni. Aapki pant mujhe zara thodi si choti lag rahi thi, aur sleeves bhi (I wore your jacket, your pants. Your pants were a little short for me, and even the shirt sleeves),” he recalled with a smile. After his screen test was done, Dutt felt he had done a horrible job and hurriedly left the studio. But unbeknownst to him, he had actually done well as it had Saigal looking for him.

The director’s assistant landed at Dutt’s college to meet him and escorted him to Saigal’s office. As soon as he met the director, he was told about his selection and given a signing amount. “Saigal saab said ‘Chal tujhe hero banata hun main’ (Come, I will make you a hero). The first cheque I got for that was for Rs 300,” he recalled proudly.

Ramesh Saigal then told Sunil Dutt that he should now quit college and focus on his acting career to which, the actor humbly declined. “Maine kaha, nahi Saigal saab, agar aap bura na maane, mujhe BA toh pass karna hai kuch bhi ho jaaye. Kyunki main apni maa ko vaada karke aaya hun ki main padhne jaa raha hun aur BA pass karke aaunga (I said, no Saigal saab, if you don’t mind, I have to finish my BA, no matter what happens. Because I have promised my mother that I am going to study and I will finish my BA.) He just got up and he embraced me.”

It probably sounds like a scene out of the movies of that era but Dutt’s promise to his mother was the most important thing in his life and this took Saigal by complete surprise. “He said ‘Yaar tune maa ko vada kia hai, yahan log taraste hain hero banne ke liye aur tu apni maa ke vaade ke liye kehta hai ki main BA pass karke hi actor banunga. Kehte chalo tere liye main wait karunga’ (People are desperate to become actors and you are holding off because of a promise you made to your mother of finishing your BA. He said he will wait for me).”

Sunil Dutt recalled that Ramesh Saigal started shooting for 26 January with Ajit Khan and after Dutt was finished with his studies, he started filming for Railway Platform, his debut, thereby keeping his promise.