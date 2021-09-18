When Sunil Dutt and Kabir Bedi became ‘background music’ when working with Salman Khan in Kurbaan

Actor Kabir Bedi recently opened up about how Salman Khan‘s stardom in the early 1990’s affected senior actors from the time. Bedi, who launched his autobiography earlier this year, spoke about his memories of working with veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Salman Khan in the 1991 film Kurbaan.

Citing the memory published in his autobiography, ‘Stories I Must Tell’, Bedi shared, “I’d seen Dutt saab in Mother India and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what an actor’. When I came to Bombay, I went to meet him and told him ‘Dutt saab, today my childhood dream has been fulfilled having met you’. And then a producer came to me and said, they’ve got a film called Kurbaan, where Dutt saab and I had to play two giants in a village and they were going to have a clash. And it would be a fantastic clash of titans,” Bedi was speaking at the Times LitFest in Mumbai.

Bedi also revealed that the producer wanted to cast a new actor to sing a few songs. The producer asked for recommendations from Bedi. He recalled, “I’d heard Salim Khan’s son Salman Khan had started acting and he was garnering quite the reputation. So that’s how they signed Salman and he had just started his career.”

Also read | Shabana Azmi: The most versatile actor in Hindi film industry who should be celebrated even more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

He further added, “Bollywood films in those days particularly were shot in a sort of installment plan. You know, they’d shoot a few days every month and it would keep going on. It used to take about two years to make a film and while the shooting for ‘Kurbaan’ was going on, four of Salman’s films released and became superhits. Immediately, the scenes in our film were converted into a love story, and Dutt saab and I became the background music.”

Earlier this year, Salman was seen promoting the book. At one of the virtual interactions with Bedi, Salman had opened about the mistakes he had made in life. He had said, “Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, ‘I haven’t done this.’ But if you have said that ‘yes, I have done this mistake and I have tried to rectify it this way,’ that takes a lot of courage.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star further said that there have been times when he too has come forward and apologised. Khan said, “There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”