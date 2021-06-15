When Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher made a style statement ‘looking innocently’ at the camera, see photo

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday took fans back in time as he shared a photo of himself, Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff, cheekily mentioning their distinct styles.

The photo shows the actors posing together at a party. While Kher is seen in a white kurta-pyjama, Shah Rukh is wearing a formal attire. Jackie Shroff poses in a casual ensemble, wearing a bandana.

When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @bindasbhidu! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. 🤓🥸 With #Jackie & @iamsrk !! From my album of memories! ❤️ #Friends #Actors pic.twitter.com/LMAJxhQdUG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 15, 2021

“When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are@bindasbhidu! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie &@iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors,” Kher wrote alongside the throwback photo.

Anupam Kher has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff in many films. While Kher and SRK famously collaborated on films like Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein, the Saaransh actor and Shroff have shared screen space in Kaash, Ram Lakhan, Parinda and Tridev.

Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff’s collaborations also go back a long way. They first worked together in the 1993 drama King Uncle. Their next project together was Trimurti (1995). Years later, they collaborated on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Their last project together was Farah Khan’s comedy Happy New Year in 2014.