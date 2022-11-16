When Sridevi clapped back on being asked if she’s successful because she ‘bared more than others’: ‘Then whoever reveals the most should be No 1’

In her later years, the late Sridevi was duly credited as a skillful actor who knew her craft. But that was not the case when she began delivering hits in the 80s. The actor was immediately tagged as a ‘sex siren’ by the media, and although a compliment at the end of the day, Sridevi still felt like the label didn’t do justice to her artistry.

Speaking in an earlier interview with India Today, the actor said that she used to feel bad about the label. “I feel very bad. When people come and tell me how beautiful I looked in a film, I don’t react. But when they tell me I acted well I feel proud,” the actor said at the time.

Sridevi was also asked if she got where she is by not being so prudent about baring skin on screen, the actor lashed back, saying. “If that’s the case then whoever reveals a lot should be number one. Why are they not? If I look sexy just wearing a saree, can I help it? There are so many girls who reveal much more but they don’t look anything.”

“My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one (Himmatwala). When I did a character role in Sadma, the picture flopped. So people started casting me only for glamour roles. But one day I’m going to prove to everyone that I can act also,” she signed off.

Indeed now, more so after her unfortunate death in February 2018 in Dubai, the actor is remembered as a fabulous star who was both talented and stunning. She has also been lauded for her dance skills.

Sridevi’s last feature was the 2017 release Mom, which was helmed by Ravi Udyawar.