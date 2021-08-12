When Sridevi realised she was wrong: ‘I wanted my daughters Janhvi, Khushi to marry and settle down’

Sridevi has been feted in many ways during her long and stories career and after her untimely demise in 2018 — India’s first female superstar, undisputed queen of cinema, a megawatt actor who effortlessly eclipsed the male stars she was paired with in the highly male-centric industry. Often the superlatives are misleading. In Sridevi’s case, each word is justified.

She did drama and comedy with the ease — from the Charlie Chaplin impression in Mr India to playing an icchadhari naagin in Nagina, the over-the-top family dramas of the 80s to the studied subtlety of English Vinglish. The actor, however, gave it all up as she married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. She spent decades away from the world of cinema as she became mother to daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Her return to the arc lights were also inspired by her family.

The actor began her career as a child artist in Tamil films at the age of four and became a popular actor, going on to star in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films back then.

While Sridevi took a break from acting to focus on family and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, it was they who encouraged her to make a come back after 15 years.

Sridevi’s comeback film was 2011’s English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde.

In an old interview with ThePrint, the actor talked about her comeback and said, “This is because of my children and my husband. They encouraged me to come back and do some films and whatever else I’m doing. Otherwise, I was happy just taking care of my children. So that’s it, I’m here.”

Sridevi also admitted that she ‘felt like a newcomer again’. Talking about the ‘new innings’, she said, “It’s a new experience, and I’m feeling like a newcomer all over again.”

The actor added, “With every film, you feel new. You feel excited and unsure about yourself. You are insecure, and you are thrilled. So many feelings put together. So, it’s special.

When the actor was asked if she is insecure in front of the camera, her reply was, “Yes, well, sometimes. I always wonder if I have done the job right. Even after seeing the film, I wish I could have done a better job.”

The English Vinglish star also shared, “I am never satisfied with my work. Even though the director and my family always say it is good, I am not happy.”

When Sridevi was addressed as ‘the best female comedian’ of her time with a wonderful sense of comic timing and was asked if she sees herself as a funny woman in real life? She added, “Yes, my husband calls me a joker. My daughter says, ‘Ma, my friends think you are very cool.’ ”

Talking about herself as a mother, the actor had told Colors Cineplex in an interview, “I’m a very protective mother, but I’m not possessive. There was a time I thought I’ll ensure my daughters get settled and I get them married. But that’s wrong because I also want them to be independent, and they should take up a profession where they can stand on their own feet. But when Janhvi took up acting as a profession, like any mother I felt possessive. I know this profession has given me everything in life, but it also meant giving away your life out in the open. So when I got to know her choice, I was taken aback.”

Sridevi died shortly before Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak, came out.

Talking about her husband, she had said, “I’ve never told Boney ji ever, but I’ve always loved working with him. He is not one of the best, but the best producers. I’ve seen him closely going out of the way and fulfilling the wishes of his technicians. He’s a passionate producer and I’ve shared the same wavelength with him.”